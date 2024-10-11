49ers' Purdy ties ex-Seahawks QB Wilson for NFL passer rating record

With another stellar passing performance, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joined former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson in the record books.

Per the 49ers' postgame notes, Purdy’s passer rating of 129.3 gave him 12 games over the 120 mark in his first three seasons, tied for the most in NFL history.

The 24-year-old looked smooth in the pocket, throwing for three touchdowns as San Francisco rolled to a much-needed 36-24 victory over Seattle. It was his eighth career game with three or more passing touchdowns and no interceptions, the most for any QB over the last three seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purdy has had a strong start to the 2024 NFL season, accumulating the second-most passing yards of any quarterback in the league, and with Christian McCaffrey sidelined due to Achilles tendinitis, Purdy has had to assume more of the workload in San Francisco’s offense.

While Jordan Mason has filled in admirably at running back, the absence of the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been difficult for the 49ers to overcome.

Based on how Purdy performed against Seattle on Thursday night, the offense is headed in the right direction with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town. The rematch of Super Bowl LVIII will be Purdy’s greatest test so far this season, as the Chiefs' pass rush will be aggressive.

Given his elite passer rating this year, expect Purdy to keep racking up records as the season progresses.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast