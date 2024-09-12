CMC ‘proud' of Mason's breakout 49ers performance vs. Jets

Jordan Mason became a household name with a standout performance in the 49ers' 32-19 Week 1 win over the New York Jets on Monday at Levi's Stadium, earning high praise from reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey in the process.

While Mason gashed New York's defense to the tune of 147 rushing yards, McCaffrey revealed he didn't want to interrupt the running back's rhythm with any distractions.

"Honestly? No," McCaffrey told reporters Wednesday when asked if he spoke with Mason pregame. "With someone like him, I'm so proud of him. When you're in a rhythm, and you're in a groove, you let him be. And he showed that, man. I was so pumped for him, and just everything he's done all camp. He's earned that and he balled out, and it showed."

McCaffrey did, however, speak with Mason after the game, offering the third-year running back immense praise for his primetime performance.

"Yeah absolutely. Congratulated him," McCaffrey said. "We got a special [running back] room, and he's right there in the play. Someone who is going to help our team a lot this year. So, I'm happy he's in our room and super happy for him."

McCaffrey has been dealing with a lingering calf injury since the beginning of training camp, opening the door for Mason to handle the No. 1 running back reps for the majority of San Francisco's preseason.

Those reps set Mason up for an unforgettable coming out party, averaging over 5.3 yards per carry against a stout Jets defense.

While McCaffrey stated he is preparing as if he will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, Mason clearly has earned not only the confidence of his coaching staff, but his teammates as well.

Regardless of McCaffrey's status moving forward, you can expect to see Mason remain a key cog in the 49ers' offense.

