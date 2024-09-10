Wild Mason stat shows how much 49ers back busted Jets' defense

An unbelievable Jordan Mason stat shows just how thoroughly the 49ers running back broke the New York Jets' defense on Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

Mason led the NFL in Week 1 with 13 missed tackles forced, five more than the next closest ball carrier, per Next Gen Stats' new Tackle Probability model.

Our new Tackle Probability model can evaluate a ball carrier's ability to evade tackles.



In Week 1, @49ers RB Jordan Mason led the league with 13 missed tackles forced—five more than the next closest ball carrier.



📸: Week 1 Leaders in Missed Tackles Forced pic.twitter.com/SP4glhvU5h — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 10, 2024

With superstar San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey out, Mason effortlessly slotted into the starting role, trouncing New York’s defense to the tune of 28 carries, 147 yards and one touchdown.

Mason’s performance was a key component to San Francisco’s commanding 32-19 win over the Jets, with the 49ers dominating both sides of the ball.

The undrafted running back looked totally at ease in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, carving out chunks of yardage at will for most of the game.

With McCaffrey’s status unclear as he recovers from Achilles tendonitis, Mason figures to be a key contributor for San Francisco as it heads into a Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

