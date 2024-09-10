Trending

Report: CMC to be placed on IR, will miss next four 49ers games
Jordan Mason

Wild Mason stat shows how much 49ers back busted Jets' defense

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

An unbelievable Jordan Mason stat shows just how thoroughly the 49ers running back broke the New York Jets' defense on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. 

Mason led the NFL in Week 1 with 13 missed tackles forced, five more than the next closest ball carrier, per Next Gen Stats' new Tackle Probability model.

With superstar San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey out, Mason effortlessly slotted into the starting role, trouncing New York’s defense to the tune of 28 carries, 147 yards and one touchdown.

Mason’s performance was a key component to San Francisco’s commanding 32-19 win over the Jets, with the 49ers dominating both sides of the ball.

The undrafted running back looked totally at ease in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, carving out chunks of yardage at will for most of the game.

With McCaffrey’s status unclear as he recovers from Achilles tendonitis, Mason figures to be a key contributor for San Francisco as it heads into a Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

