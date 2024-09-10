How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in dominant Week 1 win vs. Jets

The 49ers might not have made it into the end zone as many times as they would have liked in their 32-19 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night, but there were plenty of stand-out performances on both sides of the ball.

Without Christian McCaffrey on the field due to a calf/Achilles injury, Jordan Mason took advantage of his opportunities and carried the ball a whopping 28 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, who missed training camp before finalizing contract extensions, both were contributors on the field.

Outside of Williams leaving the game for an IV in the second half, the left tackle looked like his usual dominant self on the field. Aiyuk caught two of his five targets for 28 yards.

The 49ers' defense stifled the Jets' ground game, allowing only 68 yards rushing while managing two takeaways — one forced fumble and one interception of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a pass that was deflected by Deommodore Lenoir and subsequently caught by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades from Week 1:

Offense:

QB Brock Purdy - 89.6

Purdy’s overall grade of 89.6 was the highest of any quarterback in Week 1. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was No. 2 at 88.1. Purdy’s sweet spot is still 10-19 yards downfield, which is where the 49ers signal-caller threw a perfect 7-for-7 for 120 yards.

RB Jordan Mason - 73.0

Mason bulldozed his way to a career-best 147 rushing yards, 96 of which came after contact. Mason's nine forced missed tackles ranked second in Week 1 behind New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson.

The undrafted free agent’s five rushes of 10 yards or more was tied for top in the league with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Mason led the league, tying with Houston Texans Joe Mixon with nine first downs.

LT Trent Williams - 81.6

Williams’ holdout did not appear to hamper the All-Pro left tackle, who allowed one hurry over 36 pass-blocking attempts. The 15-year veteran also received an 81.1 run-blocking score.

Offensive line:

LG Aaron Banks - 66.2 overall, 57.8 pass blocking (one hurry), 66.1 run blocking

C Jake Brendel - 60.4 overall, 28.1 pass blocking (two hurries), 66.7 run blocking

RG Dominick Puni - 79.1 overall, 77.7 pass blocking (one hurry), 74.6 run blocking

RT Colton McKivitz - 73.8 overall 73.1 pass blocking (one hit, one hurry), 77.4 run blocking

Defense:

LB Fred Warner - 92.6

The All-Pro linebacker notched eight total tackles, five solo, along with a forced fumble. Warner also allowed only one catch on two targets for three yards, giving him a 92.9 coverage grade, raising his overall grade considering the linebacker missed two tackles.

CB Charvarius Ward - 74.3

The Pro Bowl cornerback received an 80.7 coverage grade, allowing only two catches on five targets for 14 yards and one pass breakup. Ward missed one tackle but also registered one stop.

DE Nick Bosa - 90.5

The All-Pro pass rusher recorded five quarterback pressures — two hits and three hurries despite the fact that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers held the ball for an average of 2.33 seconds last night, the lowest of any starting quarterback in Week 1.

Defensive line:

Leonard Floyd — one sack three hurries, one run stop

Jordan Elliott — one hit

Javon Hargrave — one hurry, two run stops

Sam Okuayinonu — two run stops

Maliek Collins — two run stops

Special Teams:

Jake Moody became the fourth 49er kicker to convert six field goals in a game, joining Ray Wersching (1983), Jeff Wilkins (1996), and Robbie Gould (2017). Moody is the only one of the four to do it while kicking two field goals from 50 or more yards with successful attempts from 51 yards and 53 yards.

Odds and ends:

Rodgers did not attempt a pass to the right of numbers last night (Ward lined up at LCB on 44 of 51 snaps, and on the defense's left side of the field on 50 of 51 snaps).

The 49ers' offense featured motion on 90 percent of plays against the Jets (62 of 69 plays), which was second only to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 with 91 percent.

The 49ers featured multiple motion men 28 times, 10 more than the next closest offense in Week 1. Three different 49ers offensive players went in motion at least 15 times in Week 1: Deebo Samuel (23), Kyle Juszczyk (19) and George Kittle (15).

Samuel finished with 8 carries on plays in motion for 23 rushing yards, tied for the 2nd-most motion carries since at least 2018. pic.twitter.com/A28fBabvhb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 10, 2024

Samuel finished with eight carries on plays in motion for 23 rushing yards, tied for the second most motion carries since at least 2018.

