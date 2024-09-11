How Mason beat out two 49ers third-round picks for backup role

SANTA CLARA — Jordan Mason had a difficult road ahead of him, considering he signed as an undrafted rookie with the 49ers in 2022.

At the time, San Francisco had invested third-round picks in players at his position in back-to-back drafts.

Two years later, Mason still is around and producing in a big way.

“Once backs get here, we really don't care,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We watch them run in practice, and where they were drafted or the name on their jersey, really doesn't matter to us.”

That is why the 49ers did not hesitate to waive those third-round picks, Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price, and go with Mason in a backup role

Sermon, on his third NFL team, now is a backup with the Indianapolis Colts. Davis-Price is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Mason, a third-year player, got his first NFL starting assignment on Monday night. He came through with a career-high 147 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts in the 49ers’ 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night in the season opener.

“We've been committed to running the ball for a while,” Shanahan said. “There are lots of styles that can be successful running the ball, but you better be able to do it a certain way and not mess around with us.

“And as soon as he got here, he hit the hole every single time.”

Shanahan said Mason also is easy to coach. There were times he was so intent on hitting the hole quickly that he missed opportunities to bounce to the outside.

Mason became more cognizant of seeing the entire picture, Shanahan said, and still was able to maintain his natural ability to run the football.

Shanahan admits to not knowing much about Mason as he entered the 2021 NFL Draft from Georgia Tech. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

After all, Mason’s final two college seasons were about half as productive as his first two years. That’s because highly touted running back Jahmyr Gibbs came on the scene in 2020. After transferring to Alabama in 2022, Gibbs became the No. 12 overall selection of the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Area scout Warren Ball is credited with bringing Mason to the attention of the 49ers’ personnel department and coaching staff.

Shanahan admits he was skeptical about the team’s interest in a backup college running back. Then, he learned that Gibbs was in front of him.

“He wasn't a guy that we had real high as a draftable guy,” Shanahan said of Mason. “All our coaches and scouts looked through some of the guys who were going to be possible free agents, and he was at the top of our list.”

After winning roster spots his first two seasons as the 49ers' No. 3 running back, Mason moved up a spot on the depth chart this summer.

He took all the first-team reps in practices due to Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell's injuries. Mitchell went on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring issue at the end of training camp. And Mason got the call on opening night when McCaffrey was ruled out with Achilles tendinitis.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel became, in effect, the backup running back. He had eight carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

But the night belonged to Mason.

His 28 rushing attempts were the most for a 49ers running back in Shanahan’s eight seasons with the team. It was the most carries by a 49ers running back since Frank Gore had 31 carries against Cleveland on Oct. 30, 2011.

“This was the first time he got a number of carries,” Shanahan said. “It’s tough to get those in our offense when you’ve got guys like Christian and guys like Deebo and stuff.

“But this was his opportunity and everyone saw how he did. That's why it was much easier to just keep feeding him the rock.”

