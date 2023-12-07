Reed wants Seahawks ‘pissed off' 49ers have dominated past matchups

When the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play each other, it's always must-watch TV given their storied rivalry as NFC West foes.

That might not be the case for the Seahawks lately, who have fallen short to the 49ers in their last three meetings. The last time Seattle defeated San Francisco was on Dec. 5, 2021. Now a little more than two years later, the Seahawks have another chance this season to flip the script against their divisional rivals as they prepare to face the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Seahawks tackle Jarran Reed said Thursday that his team should be angry with the way the 49ers have had their way against them in recent matchups, and believes they should use that as motivation for Sunday's clash.

"It's not something that you get used to, not something you want to be proud of, and we should be pissed off about it," Reed said. "I think we got a great team, I think we got a team that we can lead the [NFC] West with. The play has to come up to everything that we're saying, or it's just words.

"They've been having a good season for the past two years. They got a great coach [and] a great system."

Sunday will be the second time these two teams face each other this season, with their first game coming under the bright lights of "Thursday Night Football" on Thanksgiving.

Fans across the country got to witness the 49ers feast on the Seahawks in Seattle as they ate their turkey and mashed potatoes after San Francisco defeated Seattle 31-13 at Lumen Field.

The 49ers (9-3), winners of their last four games, hope to keep the momentum going on their home field.

And on top of previous matchups against the 49ers, Reed says the Seahawks (6-6) are using an underdog mentality as motivation for Sunday.

"I think we got more motivation than just being the underdog right now," Reed said. "We need these wins, we need these wins, and we need them bad. But I don't think nobody is panicking right now. We're all focused, we're all locked in on what we need to do, and we know we need to win.

"The underdog mentality, we can use that, whatever type of inspiration somebody [is] going to need, that's fine. But right now, we need to win, and we need to play a whole complete game as a team."

