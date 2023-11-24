How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers in wire-to-wire win over Seahawks

The 49ers' PFF grades show where they excelled the most in their dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving evening.

San Francisco's defense held quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense to three first downs and 56 total yards in the first half. At the end of regulation, the Seahawks had only managed 14 first downs and 220 total net yards -- 88 on the ground and 132 receiving.

The 49ers' defense recorded 25 total pressures on Smith, who completed only 18 of his 27 attempts for 180 yards. The quarterback was sacked six times for 48 yards, reducing his net passing yards by over 26 percent.

Brock Purdy did not manage a perfect passer rating as he did in Week 11, but outside of a pick-six at the beginning of the second half, had a productive day. The 49ers quarterback completed 21 of 30 attempts for 209 passing yards, an interception and a touchdown.

“They got us on the disguise,” Shanahan said of Purdy's pick-six. “They were doing some weird disguises which got us in a check. It was a double call. I shouldn't have put that on him. Obviously wasn't the check that we wanted. They got us with a disguise. Ended up getting that tip.

“It was an unfortunate play, but doesn't faze him at all. Came back, made a hell of a play to seal it.”

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 12 PFF grades:

OFFENSE

QB Brock Purdy - 75.8

Aaron Banks (toe) returned to the left side of the offensive line while Jon Feliciano moved to right guard in Spencer Burford’s (knee) absence. With that new combination, Purdy was under pressure on 43.8 percent of his dropbacks.

When using play action, Purdy completed 7 of 9 attempts for 103 yards, one touchdown and a 151.4 passer rating. Without play action, the quarterback connected on 14 of 21 attempts for 106 yards, one interception and a 58.8 passer rating.

Purdy’s production on deep passes dropped somewhat from the club’s Week 11 win, but he still completed 2 of 5 attempts of 20 or more yards downfield. The Iowa State product connected on all 15 of 17 short passes of nine yards or less and 4 of 6 intermediate throws of 10 to 19 yards downfield.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 84.3

McCaffrey had another remarkable performance with 69 of his 114 rushing yards coming after contact. Eight of his 19 carries resulted in a first down or touchdown. His 56 first downs on the season totals 17 more than any other running back in the league. Washington Commanders ball carrier Brian Robinson is next in line with 39.

WR Deebo Samuel - 78.3

Samuel was the top target on the offense catching seven of nine targets for 79 yards and registering four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The “wide-backs” 43 yards after contact topped all receivers.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 67.3

Aiyuk caught two of his four targets on Thursday evening for 50 yards but still showed hoe lethal he can be on the field. 40 of Aiyuk's 45 receptions this season have resulted in either a first down or touchdown (88.9 percent)

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 79.0 overall grade, 86.5 pass blocking, (one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks - 52.7 overall grade, 56.2 pass blocking, (two hurries)

C Jake Brendel - 64.7 overall grade, 52.8 pass blocking, (one hit)

RG Jon Feliciano - 44.4 overall grade, 34.7 pass blocking, (four hurries)

RT Colton McKivitz - 61.5 overall grade, 55.3 pass blocking, (three hurries)

George Kittle was responsible for one of the 12 pressures allowed.

DEFENSE

CB Ambry Thomas - 90.2

Thomas’ 90.5 coverage grade was the team's best mark. The third-year defensive back allowed only two catches on four targets for 16 yards while also recording a pass breakup and notching an interception.

CB Charvarius Ward - 74.2

Ward’s 77.1 coverage grade was second only to Thomas. The six-year vet allowed only four catches on 10 targets for 44 yards and broke up three passes. Ward allowed one catch against Metcalf on six targets for 14 yards.

LB Fred Warner - 88.5

The third-highest overall grade on the defense was given to Warner, who notched two quarterback hurries on five blitzes. The All-Pro also registered six total tackles, none missed and was only targeted once for a seven-yard catch.

Defensive line

Nick Bosa - 89.7 overall, 86.7 pass rush (three sacks, two hits, four hurries and two run stops)

Javon Hargrave - 57.4 overall, 73.6 pass rush (two sacks, one hurry)

Arik Armstead - 82.2 overall, 63.7 pass rush (two sacks, one hurry and two run stops)

Javon Kinlaw - 60.9 overall, 59.2 pass rush (one hit, one hurry)

Clelin Ferrell - 68.7 overal , 63.5 pas rush (two hurries)

Chase Young - 64.4 overall, 69.4 pass rush (one hurry)

Kevin Givens - 63.9 overall, 74.4 pass rush (one sack)

Randy Gregory - 66.3 overall, 62.3 pass rush (one hurry)

Smith was under pressure on 47.2 percent of his dropbacks. Smith completed only 3 of his nine attempts for 61 yards, one interception and a 18.5 passer rating on throws of 10 yards or more downfield.

