49ers put Eagles in rearview mirror ahead of Seahawks matchup

SANTA CLARA — The last time the 49ers looked this dominant, they failed to keep their momentum.

After Week 5, coming off a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers were unbeaten and looked invincible. Three weeks later, they were 5-3 and needed the bye week to recalibrate.

Now, San Francisco is on a four-game winning streak, including a 42-19 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

What awaits is a key NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“I think that’s the hardest thing about this league,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “You go through such high emotions. Last week, beating Philly, then two days later, you have to completely wash it and focus on the next game.

“We know what happened the last time we beat an NFC East team pretty good. And we obviously are aware of that.”

The 49ers (9-3) face the Seahawks (6-6) for the second time in three weeks.

On Thanksgiving, the 49ers pulled away in the second half for a 31-13 victory. It was the first time in franchise history the 49ers have won games in Seattle in back-to-back seasons.

“They’re going to get some guys back who were not healthy the last time around,” said Warner, referring mostly to Seattle running back Kenneth Walker.

“We have to make sure we’re dialed and focused. Philly is done and over with. We’re not talking about Philly from here on out. And we’re onto Seattle.”

Also, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was bothered by a triceps injury when the teams met in Week 12. The Seahawks played back-to-back games on Thursdays, so they come to town with three additional days of rest.

“It’s like any other game, for the most part,” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “Any team, a past rival or past beef with, you always want to bring your best game. There are certain teams like that. When we play Seattle, it’s going to be a physical game.”

The 49ers have four consecutive victories over the Seahawks, including a 41-23 win in the first round of the NFC playoffs last season.

Coming off an emotional victory in Philadelphia, the 49ers’ next goal is to remain in position for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which includes home-field advantage in the postseason and a first-round bye.

“When you’re a really good team, these are the types of weeks where you have to not fall into the trap of feeling good about yourself and come out and take it to another notch,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “If we can do that, we’re exactly what we need to be.”

