Report: Aiyuk, 49ers restart contract talks after ‘candid' meeting

A new development regarding Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers might give the Faithful some hope.

The star wide receiver recently had a sit-down meeting with coach Kyle Shanahan and 49ers brass, and the sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term contract extension, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday, citing sources.

In that meeting, "open and candid thoughts were expressed," Schultz added, and after months of negotiations and trade rumors, there is optimism that Aiyuk could remain in the Bay.

However, the situation remains “very fluid," Schultz reported.

Sources: #49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk recently had a sit-down meeting with Kyle Shanahan and others in the organization where “some open and candid thoughts were expressed.” The two sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term deal and there is some optimism that Aiyuk… pic.twitter.com/8HE6DSzFV2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2024

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo seconded the development, reporting via sources that San Francisco has made a "renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal" with Aiyuk.

Pelissero also noted the situation remains fluid and that other teams tied to the receiver in trade talks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, still are in the mix. However, Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers "appears increasingly possible."

The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

However, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported shortly after that the Steelers haven't engaged in trade talks for Aiyuk with the 49ers over the last 24 hours.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not engaged in trade conversations with the San Francisco 49ers in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, the 49ers have opened up contract talk with Brandon Aiyuk and his agent, as many are reporting. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 9, 2024

Earlier this week, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers had the framework of trades with the Browns and the New England Patriots. New England since has removed itself from the Aiyuk sweepstakes, and Pittsburgh re-engaged in conversations with San Francisco.

Aiyuk is under contract with the 49ers for the 2024 NFL season at $14.1 million, and this is the first time that reports have indicated both sides have reopened discussions since negotiations stalled over the past few weeks. So, with the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, it appears some movement is being made.

