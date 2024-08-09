Why Aiyuk, 49ers might have no choice but to work out extension

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is under contract with the 49ers, and that’s how it might remain despite all the strange occurrences and acrimony this offseason.

Aiyuk might be on his way to Pittsburgh if the 49ers and Steelers could come to an agreement on a trade.

And Aiyuk would already be on the Cleveland Browns if Aiyuk wanted to go to the Browns. There is no indication he is interested in that option.

If the Steelers and 49ers are unable to work out a contract and Aiyuk declines to sign a multiyear contract with the Browns, we all know there is only one option.

It means Aiyuk will remain with the 49ers at least through the 2024 season.

Despite Aiyuk’s trade request, which came a week before training camp opened, the possibility of Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers has always been a strong possibility — if not a likelihood.

After all, there are a lot of moving parts and both sides -- the 49ers and Aiyuk -- had to be on the same page in order for a trade to be completed.

And based on the latest reporting from NFL insider Jordan Schultz and NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Aiyuk and the 49ers are working again to get on the same page.

Schultz first reported Friday, citing sources, that Aiyuk and the 49ers have restarted contract negotiations after a meeting in which “some open and candid thoughts were expressed.”

Per Schultz, there is optimism Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers.

The 49ers worked out a deal with the Browns in which they would acquire veteran receiver Amari Cooper, as well as second- and fifth-round draft picks for Aiyuk, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, the Browns were not one of Aiyuk’s preferred destinations, so the trade was not completed.

Aiyuk has publicly expressed a desire to play for the Steelers. And as much as they might want Aiyuk, they have been unwilling to provide the 49ers with their asking price of draft picks that include second- and third-round selections, according to a source.

So, the bottom line is this: There is no trade with the Steelers or the Browns. And there's no indication a resolution is coming any time soon.

This saga has been dragging on for a while, and it might be that the 49ers and Aiyuk have no choice but to continue their union.

That was seemingly the top priority all along with both sides.

Aiyuk stated on “The Pivot” podcast that he thought a long-term contract extension with the 49ers was on the verge of being signed early in the offseason. The deal was believed to be a three-year contract that would pay Aiyuk an average of $25.5 million per season.

Then, no contract was finalized, the negotiations stalled and the sides drifted apart.

New reporting within the past week has made it clear the 49ers were willing to trade Aiyuk for the right price.

And because Aiyuk is the one who requested a trade, he appeared willing to sign a new deal with a team of his choosing. The Browns were clearly not high on that list.

Aiyuk has led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards both of the past two seasons. The 49ers have been inclined to trade Aiyuk only if they get a veteran receiver in return.

That’s why they are driving a hard bargain with the Steelers while never ruling out the possibility that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the 49ers could ill-afford to do anything to weaken their roster. And there is little doubt San Francisco is a better team with Aiyuk.

“You're always disappointed when you can't keep a hold of all your players or it's not going exactly right,” coach Kyle Shanahan said this week. “I don't like losing anybody. That's why I'm hoping it does work out here.

"But, right now, we don't have that solved, yet. I hope it does (get solved).”

