The Warriors' NBA playoff fate remains undecided entering the final day of the 2024-25 regular season.

But the options for Golden State are slightly clearer after Friday's 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Additionally, on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves won their respective games, while the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets, setting up a chaotic Sunday slate.

The Warriors (48-33) held onto the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, and depending on Sunday's results, they will remain in the final playoff spot or fall to No. 7 and host a play-in game.

With the Clippers' win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Warriors no longer can reach the No. 5 seed, and with the Grizzlies' loss, Golden State can't be the No. 8 seed.

So, the Warriors' playoff scenarios appear simple: Beat the Clippers on Sunday at Chase Center and secure the No. 6 seed. Golden State can't overtake Los Angeles because they don't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Per PlayoffPredictors.com, if the Warriors, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Thunder, Lakers and Kings win on Sunday, here's what the Western Conference standings would look like:

Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors

** Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks

If the Warriors lose to the Clippers, coupled with the Timberwolves beating the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies beating the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State would fall to the No. 7 seed.

For the Warriors to secure the No. 6 seed while losing to the Clippers on Sunday, they would need the Timberwolves to lose to the Jazz.

If the Warriors and Timberwolves lose, while the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Thunder, Lakers and Kings win on Sunday, here's what the Western Conference standings would look like:

Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors

** Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks

If the Warriors lose, while the Timberwolves, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Thunder, Lakers and Kings win on Sunday, here's what the Western Conference standings would look like:

Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves

** Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks

