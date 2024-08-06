Patriots coach Mayo quiet on Aiyuk trade framework with 49ers

The New England Patriots are keeping things close to the vest in regards to their interest in Brandon Aiyuk.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Monday night, citing a source, that the 49ers have agreed to framework with both New England and the Cleveland Browns on a trade for Aiyuk, who both received permission to negotiate a contract extension with the star wide receiver.

In speaking to reporters before Tuesday's training camp practice, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addressed his team's reported interest in Aiyuk and channeled wisdom from his legendary predecessor.

"I know what all of you guys want to know," Mayo said. "One thing I did learn from Bill [Belichick] is I don't talk about players on other teams, so I'm just going to say that now. But I remember as a player, I appreciated that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the walls and so I'm still trying to apply that now going forward."

The framework that San Francisco and New England reportedly agreed to would send current Patriots and former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne back to the Bay.

"I did talk to him this morning," Mayo said of his interactions with Bourne. "It was a good conversation. And once again, this story is so much further along than anything else. I just wanted to make sure we cleared the air, I do believe in being transparent with the players and really just setting those guys at ease."

Until Aiyuk makes a decision, neither the Patriots, Browns nor the 49ers will have much to say on the matter.

