Aiyuk, McCaffrey return to 49ers practice on Tuesday

There was not one, not two, but three welcomed sights for the 49ers at Tuesday's practice.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams all were in attendance at practice. Albeit, only Aiyuk and McCaffrey participated as Williams watched from the sidelines as his impending contract agreement still has final details to be worked out.

Aiyuk practiced with the team for the first time since last season after contract negotiations took place throughout the spring and summer before both sides agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract last week, ending months of hold-outs and hold-ins.

McCaffrey missed the majority of training camp and all three preseason games after suffering a calf strain in early August, but has been around the team daily and was seen rehabbing off to the side of the field in recent weeks.

Williams and the 49ers reportedly still have minor details to iron out before the All-Pro can sign his reworked contract and return to practice, but his appearance at the facility and on the field certainly is a good sign that he will join his teammates soon.

