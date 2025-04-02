Steph had emotional reaction to passing West on NBA scoring list

Steph Curry's latest move up the NBA's all-time scoring list was an extra special milestone.

The Warriors guard scored a whopping 52 points in Golden State's 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedExForum, and in doing so, passed Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West (25,192) for 29th all-time.

Making moves ⚡️



Stephen Curry has passed Jerry West for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list pic.twitter.com/1D311naCbI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 2, 2025

Curry was asked after the game how special it was for him to pass West, who passed away last June at 86.

"I got a little emotional about that, that's special, obviously in our memory and what he meant to the league, to the world of basketball, to our organization when he worked here," Curry said. "And my relationship with [Warriors Senior Director, Pro Personnel Jonnie West]. I got to talk to him after the game, just to share a moment of what it meant for me, my family, the entire West family. So that is special. Just understanding what his career was, that's The Logo, so very special. I'll keep that ball and put it in a good place."

Decades after his 14-year NBA career ended, West served as an executive board member and consultant for the Warriors front office from 2011 to 2017 and played a key role in constructing Golden State's dynastic trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

One of whom eventually would supplant him on the all-time scoring list.

