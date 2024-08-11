49ers backup QB competition too close to call after preseason loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brock Purdy took a backseat to the backup quarterbacks in the 49ers’ preseason opener Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.

And through two weeks of practices and one preseason game, the competition for the No. 2 job between Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs still appears too close to call.

“I thought they did a good job,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Allen led the 49ers to a first-drive touchdown. Later, he converted a third-and-9 from his own end zone with a nice toss to receiver Frank Darby down the middle of the field.

Allen completed 7 of 13 passes for 98 yards, and missed two potential big plays when receivers Tay Martin and Ronnie Bell failed to haul in deep contested throws.

“I have been in similar systems where we have similar reads and plays,” Allen said. “I have always been comfortable throwing over the middle. I don’t know why, but I do feel like I can see the field well. I’m really comfortable with having things develop over the middle of the field and being able to see it.”

Allen played all 25 snaps in the first half. Dobbs took over in the second half and was on the field for the 49ers’ final 31 offensive plays.

Dobbs completed 14 of 20 passes for 146 yards with an interception near the goal line on a desperation throw on the final play of the game. He also contributed a 6-yard touchdown run in the 49ers’ 17-13 loss.

“I thought Josh came in and gave us a chance to win,” Shanahan said. “He made some real good throws there at the end, just came up a little bit short. But I thought both of them made some plays.”

The 2023 season was a whirlwind for Dobbs. He was No. 2 on the Cleveland Browns’ depth at this time last year. But he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals just before the regular season started and ended up as their Week 1 starter. Then he was dealt again in the middle of the season when the Minnesota Vikings acquired him after Kirk Cousins sustained a season-ending Achilles tear.

Allen served as the 49ers' No. 3 quarterback last season, and re-signed on a one-year deal this year. Dobbs later joined the competition when he signed a one-year, guaranteed $2.25 million contract.

Dobb said it was nice to be with one team for the entire offseason program and two weeks of training camp.

“You’re not taking the field like you’re just doing a pop quiz on a Sunday afternoon,” Dobbs said. “So, it was good. It was good to get out there.

“It was great to hit the field and know the offense having been in it for several months since OTAs and everything. Each time you step on the field is an opportunity to get better.”

