What we learned as 49ers begin preseason play with loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Kyle Shanahan decided there was no reason to play any of the 49ers’ A-listers in their 2024 NFL preseason opener.

While some of their recognizable players remained in the Bay Area, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel made the trip.

But their most activity came before kickoff when they signed autographs behind the 49ers’ bench for appreciative fans.

Playing mostly backups and individuals battling for roster spots, the 49ers struggled in a 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

Quarterback Brandon Allen drew the starting assignment. He did not appear in a game last season as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback behind Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Allen is in competition with Josh Dobbs for the backup job this season after Darnold signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.

Allen played the entire first half. He completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 98 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Allen’s best throw came on a third-and-9 play deep in 49ers’ territory. He hit newly signed receiver Frank Darby on a 33-yard pass down the middle.

Brandon Allen finds Frank Darby for another big conversion 🙌

Dobbs took over at the start of the second half.

Dobbs completed 14 of his 20 passing attempts for 146 yards and had a rushing touchdown that featured a leap into the end zone. He also threw one interception on a Hail Mary pass, as he attempted to lead San Francisco to a comeback win with one second left in the game.

The Passtronaut takes flight ✈️

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Titans:

Mason Making Strong Case

Running back Jordan Mason has done everything in his power to supplant Elijah Mitchell to become the team’s top backup behind starter Christian McCaffrey.

Mason carried over his strong training camp into his light workload in the preseason opener.

Mason carried six times for 34 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run to cap the first drive of the game.

Jordan Mason scores the first 49ers touchdown of the preseason 💪

Mason is set to enter his third NFL season after originally making the squad as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech. He opened both seasons as the 49ers’ No. 3 running back. In two years, he has 83 carries for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell has been productive when he has played, but he missed 24 games in his first three seasons due to a variety of injuries.

Mitchell currently is not available to the 49ers after sustaining a hamstring injury in practice two weeks ago.

Sorting Out The Offensive Line

The 49ers suited up two starters on their offensive line, as left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Colton McKivitz played one series apiece.

Rookie right guard Dominick Puni, a fourth-round draft pick from Kansas, saw extended action with Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano out with injuries.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams continues to remain away from the team, and the fines are piling up during his contract holdout.

Williams has missed 13 practices. He is subject to mandatory fines of $50,000 per day. Plus, as outlined in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players are fined one regular-season game check for each preseason game missed. For Williams, that means a fine of $1.1 million.

Jaylon Moore lined up at left tackle through the first two weeks of training camp. But Moore was held out of Saturday’s game and veteran Chris Hubbard got the start. Hubbard is a 10-year veteran who started nine games for the Titans last season.

Early Struggles In Kick Coverage

It did not take long for the 49ers to experience issues dealing with the NFL’s new kickoff setup.

After an opening-drive touchdown, the 49ers gave up a 63-yard kickoff return that the Titans quickly turned into a touchdown of their own.

Under the new rule, neither the kicking team nor the nine players lined up between the 30- and 35-yard lines can move until the ball reaches the return man.

Tennessee returner Kearis Jackson started up the right side, where the bulk of blockers and 49ers defenders were stationed between the right hash and the numbers at the 30-yard line.

Jackson made a cut to the left, a step ahead of Jalen Graham, who was in pursuit. Jackson found a crease between Ambry Thomas and Brayden Willis, then spun past Sam Womack. Graham finally ran down Jackson at the 49ers’ 30-yard line.

Special-teams coordinator Brian Schneider and Shanahan inadvertently got in the way of the official along the 49ers’ sideline and were called for unsportsmanlike conduct to add another 15 yards onto the end of the play.

The next chance the 49ers’ coverage unit came on the kickoff to open the second half. Rookie safety Malik Mustapha crashed through and stopped Jackson after just an 18-yard return.

