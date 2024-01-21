49ers amazingly extend bizarre 21-year streak with win vs. Packers

The 49ers are nothing if not consistent. For the most part.

As one of the most historic NFL franchises, San Francisco has plenty of impressive streaks to its name, but after the 24-21 NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers extended perhaps one of the weirdest streaks in league history.

Reddit user u/dranowg pointed out after San Francisco's thrilling come-from-behind win that the 49ers have extended their streak of either playing in the NFC Championship Game or missing the playoffs entirely to 21 consecutive seasons.

2003: Missed playoffs

2004: Missed playoffs

2005: Missed playoffs

2006: Missed playoffs

2007: Missed playoffs

2008: Missed playoffs

2009: Missed playoffs

2010: Missed playoffs

2011: Lost NFCCG

2012: Won NFCCG, lost Super Bowl XLVII

2013: Lost NFCCG

2014: Missed playoffs

2015: Missed playoffs

2016: Missed playoffs

2017: Missed playoffs

2018: Missed playoffs

2019: Won NFCCG, lost Super Bowl LIV

2020: Missed playoffs

2021: Lost NFCCG

2022: Lost NFCCG

2023: Will play in NFCCG

When the 49ers make the playoffs, history shows they will go deep into the postseason. If they aren't built for a playoff run, they'll just bow out altogether.

You have to admire the consistency.

San Francisco punched its ticket to a third consecutive conference title game and its fourth in five seasons with a win over the Packers, where they will face off against either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers hope this season's streak-extending campaign results in a Super Bowl LVII championship rather than another heartbreaking loss.

