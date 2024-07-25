49ers' Warner hilariously downplays Purdy's offseason bulk

Brock Purdy might look like he bulked over the offseason to everyone but … Fred Warner.

Not lacking any muscle himself, the 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker downplayed Purdy’s physical appearance in front of reporters after San Francisco’s second day of training camp in Santa Clara.

“Ehh ...,” Warner quipped when asked if he noticed Purdy had bulked up since the Super Bowl.

Warner on if Purdy looks like he has bulked up since the Super Bowl 🤣 pic.twitter.com/96TKaEcpSE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 24, 2024

“I’m just kidding," Warner said. "I don’t know. Yeah. Sure.”

Unlike George Kittle, who used a fun Pokémon analogy to describe Purdy’s recent physique evolution, Warner managed to, in good-natured banter, take a small dig at his signal-caller's build.

However, the star linebacker did take advantage of his time on the podium to express his excitement about finally seeing Purdy head into the preseason healthy.

“He’s looking like a third-year veteran,” Warner added. “He’s carrying himself with that confidence.

“I’m super excited for Brock. Obviously, having the full offseason to get better, and being the guy, he knows that. So, I’m super excited for Brock.”

Of course, Purdy will never come close to looking like Warner – not that the Faithful would want that – but a full, healthy offseason calls for gains.

And it appears, approved by Warner or not, that Purdy did just that.

