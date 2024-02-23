How NFL's 2024 $255.4M salary cap impacts 49ers' free-agent decisions

The 49ers now head into the 2024 NFL season with a little more financial wiggle room than expected.

The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 salary cap has been set at $255.4 million per team, an increase of more than $30 million from the 2023 season, the highest spike by far, of any year, since the cap was introduced in 1994.

At the moment, the 49ers have one of the NFL's highest payrolls but still are projected to be slightly more than $4.6 million under the cap with their current active contracts.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Of the 21 free agents on the roster, many won’t return, but there are a few that the 49ers will make a priority as they decide how to allocate their money. They also has the ability to convert some of their most expensive player salaries into signing bonuses in order to manipulate their cap amount, something they historically have done.

Here’s a look at a few players and positions that will require a very close look from the 49ers as they attempt to set their 2024 roster:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk technically is under contract through the 2024 season, but like Nick Bosa last season and Deebo Samuel the year prior, Aiyuk likely will not step foot on the 49ers practice field until an extension has been inked.

The Arizona State product, who caught 75 passes for a career high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns this season, will be looking for a much deserved top-dollar extension after receiving Second Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his NFL career.

Brock Purdy’s favorite target also averaged 17.9 yard per reception and 71.4 percent catch rate while earning PFF’s second-highest offensive grade for an NFL wide receiver (91.5). Only Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill graded higher (93.4) for the 2023 season.

With the sizable jump in cap space, the 49ers are more likely to be able to work out a deal to keep Aiyuk in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings might not have comparable stats to Aiyuk, but what the physical wideout does best is not measurable on paper. The seventh-round draft pick not only gets under the skin of opposing defensive backs and linebackers, but 12 of his 19 total receptions during the 2023 season were for a first down.

The Tennessee product also is vital to the success of coach Kyle Shanahan’s run game. Jennings earned PFFs top outside zone run blocking grade for an NFL wide receiver, while on the field for 142 plays as a run blocker.

Jennings is an unrestricted free agent which gives the 49ers the first right of refusal if another team makes an offer, and procuring an agreement with Jennings is nearly as important Aiyuk for San Francisco.

Wide receiver

Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley are the remaining 49ers wide receivers who will enter free agency. While Shanahan has been impressed with both, San Francisco likely will be looking for improved production from Ronnie Bell as the returner and Danny Gray as a deep threat. Both remain under contract in 2024.

Defensive line

The 49ers' defensive front has the highest number of players entering free agency of any position on the roster. They are also the most expensive. Randy Gregory and Chase Young both will demand financially prohibitive numbers for San Francisco, but there are a few other players that the club could target in light of the higher salary cap.

Clelin Ferrell will return to action next season after successful knee surgery and is a candidate for a short-term contract that could be beneficial for both sides. The Clemson product had a productive season after signing a one-year deal for $2.5 million following four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens also are potential targets that could be affordable for the 49ers to retain on a short-term basis. Kinlaw, who played a full 17-game season for the first time in his career, arguably was playing his best football during long playoff run.

Re-signing with the 49ers would be beneficial for Kinlaw, allowing him to show that staying healthy was not a fluke, as well as building his resume in order to earn a more sizable, long-term deal in 2025.

Defensive back

The 49ers released Isaiah Oliver with one season left on his two-year contract Friday. They were hoping the former Atlanta Falcon would become the starter in nickel situations. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games for San Francisco, but started only six.

Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are locked in as the 49ers' starting cornerbacks, with Ji’Ayir Brown and a healthy Talanoa Hufanga starting at safety. But there still is in need of a nickel back who can give support to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw at the second level.

Tashaun Gipson, Logan Ryan and Terrance Mitchell round out the group of defensive backs who will enter free agency, but it is more likely the 49ers will use their additional cap space elsewhere. Ambry Thomas, Sam Womack and Darrell Luter remain on the roster and are candidates for increased playing time in 2024.

Offensive line

Jon Feliciano, Ben Bartch and Matt Pryor are the only offensive linemen of the group who are headed to free agency.

Of the three, Feliciano is the only one with significant playing time in 2023, and after a very public outing of teammate Spencer Burford on social media after the Super Bowl, the 49ers might choose to go in a different direction.

The 2024 draft class also is rich in offensive line candidates, which also lowers the odds of the 49ers re-signing their free agents.

Linebacker

Both Warner and Greenlaw are the presumptive starters at the position but with the timeline of Greenlaw’s return from an Achilles injury suffered in the Super Bowl in uncertain, the 49ers might make it a priority to re-sign a player who knows the scheme.

Both Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Oren Burks are set to enter free agency and linebacker is not a position of strength in this season’s NFL Draft. One or both of the 49ers' veteran linebackers should be an affordable option with a little more salary cap space.

Tight end

George Kittle is the obvious starter for the 49ers but both Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner are set to become free agents. To add depth at tight end, San Francisco drafted both Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis in 2023, but have yet to see much production from either of the young players.

The most logical plan for the 49ers is to develop their second-year players over re-signing their veteran tight ends, but Dwelley’s last four contracts with San Francisco have been one-year agreements, so a return can't be ruled out.

Quarterback

Brock Purdy is the 49ers' clear starter but who will be tapped as his 2024 backup remains to be seen as both Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen will be looking for new deals. Either or both are potential candidates to return on similarly affordable one-year agreements.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is locked in through the 2025 season, and he will be joined again by both Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason in the backfield as the ball carriers in Shanahan’s run-first based offense.

The 49ers likely will look to the later rounds of the draft to add depth after Ty Davis-Price agreed to a Philadelphia Eagles contract Tuesday, as announced by his representation.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast