Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys had hoped to draft Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott have become NFC East rivals, but what if they shared the same QB room?

According to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it could have happened.

"Two years ago, we were looking at a Philadelphia quarterback," Jones told reporters on Monday. "Won't call any names, but we were looking at him. Had he fallen to us there, we would have drafted him."

While Jones won't say his name -- and is also off by a year -- it's clear he's talking about Hurts.

The Eagles landed Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cowboys were on the clock twice before Hurts came off the board. Instead of selecting Hurts, they went with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 and cornerback Trevon Diggs at No. 51. They didn't make another pick until the middle of the third round at No. 82.

The Cowboys made some quarterback noise over the weekend when they shipped a fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance, who was drafted third overall in 2021, nine spots ahead of the Cowboys' first-round pick: All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

"It is our plan, when we can, but it very seldom happens, to have someone of a high enough quality be there at the right place with our draft pick," Jones said of Lance. "And this one worked, so we're excited about it."

For now, Lance will be competing against Cooper Rush for a chance to be Prescott's backup, while Hurts eyes a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

