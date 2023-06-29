NBC Sports Bay Area, Provident Credit Union announce winner of 2023 All-Star Teacher Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. – June 27, 2023 – NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union have announced Erik Bertelson of Wells Middle School in Dublin as the recipient of the 2023 All-Star Teacher Award, presented by Provident Credit Union. The $30,000 award was presented to Bertelson on Saturday, June 24, during an on-field ceremony before the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oracle Park. Additionally, each of the All-Star Teacher Award finalists will receive $2,000 for their school.

This year’s five finalists are Stephen Ashford from East Palo Alto Charter School in East Palo Alto; Erik Bertelson from Wells Middle School in Dublin; Lynn Ha from William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose; Shana Pitts from Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights; and Saskia Kramer Wong from Boots School at Cypress School in Petaluma.

Finalists were selected based on four categories: overall commitment; excellence in teaching; rapport with students; and level of distinction.

This year’s panel of judges consisted of leaders in the community, including Jay dela Cruz, Director of Community Engagement, NBC Bay Area; John Haggarty, VP of Marketing and Digital Experience, Provident Credit Union; Rabiah Khalid, Community Investment Manager, Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director, Alumni & Family Relations, Oakland Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund, San Francisco Giants.

Since 2007, the All-Star Teacher Award has recognized middle and high school teachers in Northern and Central California for their extraordinary dedication to their students in school and the community. This is the 12th year NBC Sports Bay Area has teamed with Provident Credit Union to honor Bay Area teachers.

All-Star Teacher Award recipients:

2007 Michael Meneses – Presidio Middle School, San Francisco

2008 Allen Nakamura – Alameda High School, Alameda

2009 Jessica Schelegle – Sacred Heart School, Saratoga

2010 Zachary Swan – Jefferson High School, Daly City

2011 Robert “Corky” Black – Oak Grove High School, San Jose

2012 Dr. Paul Ricks – Hopkins Junior High School, Fremont

2013 Ruben Modesto – John H. Pitman High School, Turlock

2014 Nicole Ellwood – Twin Hills Charter Middle School, Sebastopol

2015 Carmen Kotto – South Valley Middle School, Gilroy

2016 Scott Krijnen – Castillero Middle School, San Jose

2017 Dale Waldo – Folsom Middle School, Folsom

2018 Cori Starr – Northgate High School, Walnut Creek

2019 Katie Humann - Adams Middle School, Brentwood

2021 Tomokazu Morikawa - George Washington High School, San Francisco

2022 Jessica Holman – Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

2023 Erik Bertelson – Wells Middle School, Dublin

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 134,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at www.providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows. Follow both networks on social media –Twitter: @NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic.

