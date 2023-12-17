Steph delivers great response to Keegan's historic 3-point night

Just like the rest of the NBA world, Steph Curry was stunned by Keegan Murray's wizardry Saturday night.

The Warriors superstar wasn't able to watch the Kings' 125-104 win over the Utah Jazz because he was handling business against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center, but after his team's win, Curry was informed of Murray's incredible shooting stats and couldn't believe what he heard.

"He did what?" Curry said when first being told Murray was 12 of 13 from 3-point range.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He did what?!" 🤯



Steph was blown away when he heard about Keegan Murray's historic performance for the Kings tonight pic.twitter.com/Ef1tsgs0hn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 17, 2023

Murray finished the game with a career-high 47 points on 16-of-23 (69.6 percent) shooting from the field and 12 of 15 (80 percent) from behind the arc, with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and was a plus-33 in plus/minus rating in 36 minutes.

The hot hand was well and alive for Murray as he sank 11 consecutive treys -- setting an NBA record for most consecutive 3-pointers made in a single game. He also became the youngest player in NBA history to make 12 triples in a contest.

Curry certainly knows what that feels like. The 3-point king made 13 3s against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016, and finished with 46 points. And his Splash Bro Klay Thompson holds the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a regular-season game with 14.

"When somebody on the team knows you're hot, they're going to start taking your looks away. You got to sustain that over the course of the game," Curry said. "Twelve of 13 is nuts. ... It's tough because you have to find good looks, stay hot the whole game.

"Klay's was wild because he was like 14 of 21 in three quarters. It took me the whole game when I hit 13."

The 12 3-pointers Murray made against the Jazz set a Kings franchise record.

While Curry sat at the podium speaking to reporters, Sacramento still was playing. Curry continued to ask questions about Murray's numbers to track the stats, wondering if the second-year forward would pass his or Thompson's record.

As the press conference finished, Curry said he was going to tune into the game himself to witness the history being made inside Golden 1 Center. Murray cooled off in the fourth, though, and Thompson still holds the record -- for now.

Nonetheless, if you managed to shock the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of basketball -- you did something right. And that's exactly what Murray did.