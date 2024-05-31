Report: Kings, Brown agree to three-year, $30 million extension

Mike Brown isn't leaving Sacramento any time soon.

Brown and the Kings have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension through the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sacramento coach Mike Brown has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension through 2026-27 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The 54-year-old coach has a 94-70 record in the regular season during his two seasons in Sacramento and was instrumental in snapping the Kings' 16-year playoff drought, finishing the 2022-23 NBA season as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Friday's news comes a week after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brown and the Kings had "tabled talks" surrounding a potential contract extension.

On Thursday, Charania reported that the Kings had extended a three-year contract offer to Brown worth up to $27 million, with the 54-year-old coach seeking a deal of at least $10 million per season, which he reportedly landed on Friday.

The Kings finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, earning the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Sacramento dispatched the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the play-in tournament before suffering a season-ending loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite falling short of back-to-back playoff berths, Brown has created a winning culture that the Kings organization long yearned for, establishing Sacramento as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference for the first time in nearly two decades.

Now, Brown and the Kings can turn their focus toward taking the next step and putting together a deep playoff run while Sacramento pursues its first NBA championship since the team relocated to California's capital.