De'Aaron Fox out for Kings-Blazers, to miss fourth consecutive game

The Kings officially have ruled out All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox for their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Fox will miss his fourth consecutive game after sustaining a sprained right ankle in the Kings' overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29.

Forward Trey Lyles, who has yet to make his 2023-24 NBA season debut, also was ruled out for the game against the Trail Blazers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Trey Lyles (calf) for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 8, 2023

The Kings (2-4) have lost all three games without Fox, including two games against the Rockets in Houston on Saturday and Monday, both of which were blowout defeats.

Upon sustaining the injury against the Lakers, Fox returned to the game at Golden 1 Center and played on the sprained ankle, but it quickly tightened up on him and he hasn't been able to play since.

Initial national media reports suggested Fox could return during one of the games in Houston, but that wasn't the case, and now he will miss at least the first contest of a three-game homestand. After the Trail Blazers, the Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday before heading out for a six-game road trip.

It is clear that the Kings miss their floor general, with the back-to-back 18-point and 25-point losses in Houston providing the surest evidence.

But Sacramento will have to attempt to end it's three-game losing streak without Fox, though Portland will be without 2023 No. 2 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson, making the Kings' task slightly easier.

The Portland Trail Blazers have ruled out Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb), Ish Wainright (calf) and Robert Williams III (knee) for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 8, 2023

Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in three games this season. In his absence, third-year pro Davion Mitchell has started each of the last three contests.