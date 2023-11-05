Kings injury report: Fox, Lyles ruled out for Rockets rematch

The Kings will be without two key players in their rematch against the Houston Rockets on Monday at Toyota Center.

Sacramento officially ruled out guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and forward Trey Lyles (calf) for the final contest of its three-game road trip.

It will be the third straight game Fox has missed since sustaining a sprained ankle in the Kings' overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29. The Kings are 0-2 without Fox this season, losing 102-101 to the Golden State Warriors last Wednesday and 107-89 to the Rockets on Saturday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mitchell started both games for Sacramento in Fox's absence and averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He likely will start at point guard Monday against the Rockets.

Lyles has yet to make his season debut. He suffered a left calf strain while warming up for the Kings' preseason clash against the Warriors on Oct. 18. Sasha Vezenkov has seen a bigger role in Lyles' absence and is averaging 6.2 points per game while shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range this season.

The Kings tip off against the Rockets at 5 p.m. PT Monday. Tune in to NBC Sports California at 4:30 p.m. for "Kings Pregame Live."