De'Aaron Fox out for Kings-Warriors; MRI reveals moderate ankle sprain

De'Aaron Fox officially has been ruled out of the Kings' game against the Warriors on Wednesday at Chase Center.

The Kings announced that the All-Star point guard underwent an MRI on Monday, which revealed a "moderate sprain" of his right ankle.

Fox's status beyond Wednesday's game will be determined at a later date, per the Kings.

Fox sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of the Kings' overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center. He rolled his right ankle on a drive to the basket and remained down on the floor near the stanchion for several minutes before walking back to Sacramento's locker room.

De'Aaron Fox appeared to injure his ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/LdiryKeh6h — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 30, 2023

A few minutes later, Fox returned to the game with a noticeable limp, initially telling coach Mike Brown he was fine.

Fox gave the Kings several productive minutes, but by overtime, he was unable to continue.

Once the game was over, Fox needed help returning to the Kings' locker room.

De'Aaron Fox was helped to the locker room after the Kings' win tonight pic.twitter.com/JHPtS37h1O — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 30, 2023

The 25-year-old finished with 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing four rebounds. He was a team-high plus-15.

The Kings can ill-afford to lose their floor general for an extended period of time, so they have to be hoping he can return sooner than later.

After playing the Warriors in San Francisco, the Kings head to Houston for two games against the Rockets on Saturday and Monday. Fox grew up in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston, so missing either or both of those contests would be tough for him.