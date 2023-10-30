Report: Kings star Fox likely to miss ‘some time' with ankle sprain

It appears the Kings could be without their All-Star point guard for a few games.

De'Aaron Fox avoided serious injury Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the Kings' overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers but sustained a moderate right ankle sprain, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning, citing sources.

Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox has avoided significant injury, but has sustained a moderate sprain of his right ankle and he is likely to miss some time, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox played through the sprain down stretch of 37 points and victory over Lakers on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2023

Charania added that Fox likely will miss some time, but it's unclear at this time exactly what that could look like. ESPN/Andscape's Marc Spears reported, citing a source, that Fox could be back within a week's time.

Fox went down in the fourth quarter and was helped back to the locker room before returning a few minutes later. Fox re-entered the game but when it went to overtime and Kings coach Mike Brown noticed him continuing to limp on the floor, Fox was pulled from the game for good.

Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter shared after the game that Fox never was supposed to go back into the game, but he just walked onto the court and told the coaches he was playing.

He toughed it out for his team, and they returned the favor with a thrilling overtime victory led by a Malik Monk takeover.

Fox finished the game with 37 points on 58.3-percent shooting, adding four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.