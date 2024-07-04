Report: Warriors, Kings have ‘substantial' Markkanen offers on table

The Warriors, Kings and San Antonio Spurs appear to be all in on the trade sweepstakes for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

The three NBA teams all have "significant offers on the table" for the sought-after forward, The Athletic's Tony Jones told Kyle Draper and Kevin Gleason during a Sactown Sports 1140 interview on Wednesday.

Any offer for Markkanen certainly would have to be substantial, as Utah likely is reluctant to let of the 2023 NBA All-Star and Most Improved Player.

In 55 games for Utah during the 2023-24 NBA season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 48-percent shooting from the field and a very impressive 39.9-percent mark from 3-point range.

While there reportedly are several teams vying for a deal with Utah for Markkanen, Warriors are the "aggressors" among teams currently discussing a trade for Markkanen with the Jazz, TNT's Chris Haynes reported Tuesday on Bleacher Report.

Both the Warriors and Kings also have been linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram as the teams appear to be perusing the forward market. In NBA free agency so far, Golden State has agreed to sign guard De'Anthony Melton, forward Kyle Anderson and reportedly is in "serious talks" to land sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers -- all, of course, after losing franchise icon Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

In Sacramento, general manager Monte McNair acquired a top-flight talent in Devin Carter during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and re-signed sixth man Malik Monk, in addition to trading away Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and the Kings' second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.

After the Warriors and Kings missed the NBA playoffs last season, both teams seem set on making a splash -- even if the cost is substantial.

