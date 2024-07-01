Report: Warriors plan to sign two-way guard Melton to one-year deal

There is no replacing franchise icon Klay Thompson, but the Warriors didn't waste any time trying to fill the void Monday.

Golden State plans to sign free-agent guard De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Free agent De'Anthony Melton plans to sign a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LfBenYVJ7T — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Melton was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Phoenix Suns before the start of his rookie season.

With Phoenix, he averaged five points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 19.7 minutes in 50 games (31 starts) during the 2018-19 season.

In July 2019, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he spent the next three seasons in a heightened role off the bench, receiving Sixth Man of the Year award recognition in 2021-22. He averaged 9.3 points on 41.2 percent-shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range, adding 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 185 games over three seasons with the Grizzlies.

Melton spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and is coming off a career-year in scoring (11.1 points per game) while continuing his defensive dominance.

The 26-year-old brings a defensive presence to Golden State as the team itches to get back to NBA championship contention.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast