Source: Kyle Anderson plans to sign three-year, $27M Warriors contract

The Warriors have made another NBA free-agency move.

Free-agent forward Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with Golden State, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Poole on Tuesday. The news first was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kyle Anderson, per source, is bound for Warriors, 3/27mil pkg. First reported by @wojespn.

Rangy, savvy, plug-n-play who at 6-foot-9 joins Kevon Looney as the team's tallest vet.



Being told Warriors are 'one of the teams' still exploring trade options — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) July 2, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are adding Anderson as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send a future second-round pick swap and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State is sending Minnesota a future second-round pick swap and cash in the sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9i80B3I0qE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2024

Anderson, a former No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, is entering his 11th pro season and averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists with Minnesota in its latest playoff run. During the 2023-24 NBA season, Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 79 games played.

The third year of Anderson's contract is non-guaranteed, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Kyle Anderson to the Warriors on a three-year, $27 million contract, sources confirm (ESPN first). The third year of the deal is non-guaranteed. He fits into the just created Klay Thompson TPE and is essentially the return for Thompson's departure. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 2, 2024

Golden State received two future second-round picks (2025, 2031) after losing Klay Thompson in NBA free agency on Monday, as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade deal with Thompson's new team, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Charlotte Hornets, Poole confirmed Monday.

Now, the Warriors have turned that around to acquire Anderson, who figures to serve as a role player in Golden State. The team is using a Traded Players Exception created by Thompson's departure to bring in Anderson, per Wojnarowski. A projected contract breakdown by @GSWCBA on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the Anderson addition will keep the Warriors below the luxury-tax line.

Kyle Anderson's projected deal would break down as:



2024/25: $8,529,400

2025/26: $8,955,870

2026/27: $9,382,340 (Non-Guaranteed)



This would give the Warriors exactly enough space to fill out the roster with Quinten Post and a veteran minimum while staying under the Luxury Tax. — GSWCBA (@gswcba) July 2, 2024

After losing Thompson and waiving Chris Paul, who reportedly has agreed to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, it appears Mike Dunleavy and Co. are hard at work attempting to build a roster that keeps the organization from having to dole out tax money. Anderson joins two-way guard De'Anthony Melton as the Warriors' free-agency additions so far.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast