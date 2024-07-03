Report: Warriors in ‘serious talks' to acquire Hield on sign-and-trade

Is another free-agency move on the horizon for the Warriors?

Golden State is in "serious talks" to acquire sharpshooter Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday night, citing league sources, noting the Philadelphia 76ers and Warriors have been in "deep discussions."

Just In: The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA's best three-point shooters. pic.twitter.com/s3sajpWx69 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2024

Charania's report comes after the departure of Warriors icon Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks on a sign-and-trade deal Monday, and just hours after Golden State added Kyle Anderson Tuesday after also bringing on De'Anthony Melton.

It has been a quiet, albeit somewhat productive, free-agency period for Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, but the addition of Hield would provide Golden State with an efficient 3-point shooter who can fill Golden state's sixth man role.

Following Hield's trade to the Sixers during the 2023-24 NBA season, the marksman remained effective and hit 38.6 percent of his 6.8 3-point attempts per game between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia. Hield played in 84 games during the regular season, making him a dependable option who can knock down threes at a 40-percent career clip.

While the Warriors reportedly are eyeing Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen after missing out on Paul George, Hield could be a good acquisition to complement such a trade.

