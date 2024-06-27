Kings pick Providence guard Devin Carter No. 13 overall

After weeks of anticipation, the Kings' pick is in.

Sacramento selected Providence guard Devin Carter with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night at Barclays Center, adding a player that is considered one of the draft's best two-way threats at his position.

Devin Carter is selected 13th overall by the @SacramentoKings in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!



— NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

Carter transferred to Providence before his sophomore year and started 33 games for the Friars across two seasons with the program. His best season came as a junior in 2023-24, when he averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals across 35.3 minutes per contest.

According to Carter's NBA.com draft profile, the 6-foot-2 22-year-old is known for his defensive ability but experienced an offensive uptick last season that helped his draft stock rise.

Kings coach Mike Brown is known to place an emphasis on defense, and Carter's newfound shooting prowess should help him fit right in alongside Kings stars De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Where that leaves Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter, however, remains to be seen.

While Sacramento certainly is pleased with its pick, the team reportedly attempted to trade their No. 13 selection before grabbing Carter in the first round.

The Kings were engaged in trade talks surrounding two established small forwards -- Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma and Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported before the Kings were on the clock.

I’m told the Sacramento Kings are still engaged in trade talks involving the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft. The two names I’m hearing right now: Washington Wizards small forward Kyle Kuzma and Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 27, 2024

Despite those conversations, the Kings either decided it was in their best interest to hang onto the No. 13 selection or simply couldn't reach an agreement on a trade.

And while Sacramento also reportedly hosted another top guard prospect in Jared McCain for a workout this past weekend, it's clear they valued Carter's two-way abilities when making their pick.

