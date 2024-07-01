Report: Kings exploring trade for Pelicans star Ingram

The Kings reportedly are looking to make a big move.

Sacramento has "exploratory interest" in a trade for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported in an article published Sunday.

Scotto reported that discussions "haven't escalated yet" between the Kings and Pelicans, adding that the Philadelphia 76ers are another possible trade destination for Ingram. The Warriors are another team in the mix for the former NBA All-Star, as reported Sunday by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

During the 2024 NBA Draft, Sacramento offered a general trade package out to other teams around the NBA that includes Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and draft picks, Scotto added, citing league sources.

One of those picks included the No. 13 overall selection in this year's draft, which the Kings used to select Devin Carter. General manager Monte McNair seemed pleasantly surprised to land Carter with that selection, which could mean that Sacramento is less inclined to move the former Providence guard in a possible trade.

However, the Kings still own their first-round pick in every draft starting in 2026, which they could package together with Huerter and Barnes to create an enticing offer for a star player like Ingram. The Pelicans wing averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 64 games in 2023-24; his addition would be a huge boost to Sacramento's young core.

