Report: Warriors ‘aggressors' in Markkanen trade sweepstakes

The Warriors reportedly are all in on trading for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

So much so, that Golden State might be the frontrunner to land the 7-foot big man's services.

The Warriors are the "aggressors" among teams currently discussing a trade for Markkanen with the Jazz, TNT's Chris Haynes reported Tuesday on Bleacher Report.

"It would really put a dent in the Warriors' roster to try and make that deal happen and try to get the Utah Jazz to bite," Haynes said. "I would be interested to see how they would go about doing it. But you know Danny [Ainge], he craves first-round picks. What can the Warriors do to come up with the necessary picks?

"I was told the Warriors are the aggressors. San Antonio Spurs, they're in on it as well. I'm told, on a serious nature, it's those two teams: Spurs, Warriors. But I'm told the Warriors, more importantly, are really pursuing, really trying to see what they can do to try and make it happen."

The Warriors, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported earlier this week on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru," have made Markkanen their top priority after missing out on acquiring star forward Paul George.

In 55 games for Utah during the 2023-24 NBA season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 48-percent shooting from the field and a very impressive 39.9-percent mark from 3-point range.

Many believe adding Markkanen would round out an impressive offseason for Golden State after the team agreed to sign guard De'Anthony Melton, forward Kyle Anderson and potentially land sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadephia 76ers.

