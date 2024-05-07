Why Legler believes Steph, LeBron, KD won't win more NBA titles

Has the NBA moved on from Warriors legend Steph Curry? Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James? Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant?

Despite their dominance over the years, ESPN analyst and former shooting guard Tim Legler believes the answer is a resounding "yes" as the game's next generation takes center stage in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In fact, Legler doesn't believe Curry, James or Durant will win another championship as their prolific careers reach their tail end.

"Can't see it happening," Legler said Monday on "Get Up." "Steph Curry's not leaving Golden State -- he'll play his last game in a Warriors uniform, and I just don't know how they're gong to rebuild that team to the extent you're going to have to with the competition; some of these young teams, young stars in the Western Conference."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While there's a bit more uncertainty surrounding where James and Durant will play next season, Legler added, he doesn't see the Lakers or Suns breaking through should they retain their respective stars.

Curry and the Warriors, however, are no stranger to doubt. Golden State hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy against all odds after winning the 2022 NBA Finals -- and that was after several NBA pundits and talking heads confidently stated Curry wouldn't see another championship during is career.

"And the fact that when we started this season, the conversations about who we were as a team and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through," Curry told reporters after winning Finals MVP in 2022. "So we hear all that, and you carry it all and you try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight and to get here, it all comes out. It's special."

But things certainly are different now for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins this season failed to live up to the lofty expectations he set for Dub Nation back in 2022, and Klay Thompson's future with Golden State remains uncertain as he approaches free agency.

Getting back to their former glory in 2024-25 certainly will be a tough road for the Warriors, but not impossible. Golden State could make a splash on the trade market this offseason to find some scoring help for Curry, but Legler believes the next generation of stars like Anthony Edwards and Luka Dončić are ready to make the the greats of yesterday irrelevant.

And for the first time since 2005, the second playoff round doesn't feature a team with Curry, James or Durant.

"Think about it -- they're home. The first round's over. Those guys are all watching, all at the same time, this next generation of players take the stage and deliver the goods," Legler said. "Because these guys aren't just on good teams that are winning, they're incredibly entertaining doing it.

"Look, LeBron and Curry particularly at the top of the list, they're always going to generate so much interest ... but if we're being honest about the state of the league, it's in the hands now of this next wave."

Curry certainly is one to take any criticism as motivation -- he is the Petty King and hears everything, after all. And as the Warriors look to turn things around next season, the Splash Brother will be leading the charge to prove Legler wrong.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast