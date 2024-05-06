McGrady suggests Mitchell trade as solution to Warriors' issues

As Warriors fans and the NBA world at large ponder whether or not Golden State could land Kevin Durant or LeBron James this offseason, seven-time All-Star Tracy McGrady has other ideas.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer recently floated Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell as a potential Warriors trade target, sharing his thoughts on why Golden State should go after the shooting guard to fill their scoring need.

"I think they need another scorer," McGrady said in a video posted to Instagram (h/t Blue Man Hoop). "I still believe in Klay [Thompson]. I still believe in Steph [Curry]. Draymond [Green] had a phenomenal season, he just need to cut out the antics. Look at somebody like Donovan Mitchell, right? I don’t think he’s happy in Cleveland."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mitchell is lighting it up for Cleveland during the 2024 NBA playoffs, averaging 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the Cavaliers' opening-round, seven-game series win over the Orlando Magic. Now, Mitchell and Co. will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 set for Tuesday night.

Cleveland acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz before the 2022-23 NBA season, and the five-time All-Star is under contract through the 2026 campaign after inking a five-year, $163 million contract in 2020. He can opt out of his deal and become a unrestricted free agent in 2025, and speculation about his next move has run rampant.

However, Mitchell is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to about $200 million this summer based on the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert expressed optimism in late March that the two sides would reach a deal during an interview with The Associated Press.

But despite Gilbert's assurance, could another blockbuster trade be in the cards for Mitchell? With Thompson's future in the Bay uncertain, the Warriors certainly could use a shooter like Mitchell. But the free-agency situation of its beloved Splash Bro aside, Golden State must make a move this offseason to find some relief for Curry if the team wants to take a win-now approach into the 2024-25 campaign.

And should Mitchell decline to commit to a long-term contract with Cleveland, the Cavaliers might be looking to ship him off and get what they can in return.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast