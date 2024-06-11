Steph, Dell Curry to debut new ‘Heat Check' podcast this week

Another player-turned-podcaster has emerged into the sports media world, but this time it's an epic father-son duo gracing the headphones of diehard basketball fans.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his father, former NBA guard Dell Curry, announced their new joint podcast that will debut this week.

The first "Heat Check" episode will hit the Audible podcast airwaves Thursday, and the podcast primarily will focus on the Curry family's journey and the biggest names in NBA history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Unanimous Media will debut Heat Check, a new Audible podcast hosted by Stephen and Dell Curry, on 6/13. The podcast will “pull back the curtain on their family’s journey, told through the lens of a father and son, while talking about the biggest names throughout NBA history.” pic.twitter.com/jHIGlYcmO3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 11, 2024

Special guests expected include Sonya Curry, Muggsy Bogues and others.

Steph has spent his entire 15-year career with the Warriors, winning four NBA championships, two NBA MVP awards and one Finals MVP.

Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA for five teams, most notably for the Charlotte Hornets, where he ranks second on the Hornets' all-time scoring list and currently serves as the team's TV analyst.

While the details about the podcast are limited, there's no doubt that several basketball -- and sports -- lovers will be tuned in to the new project.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast