Steph busts out epic golf shot celebration after 3-pointer vs. Bucks

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph Curry is a man of many celebrations, and he added a new one to his repertoire against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

After making a 3-pointer in the first quarter, the Warriors' superstar guard busted out an epic golf-shot celebration.

Curry is an accomplished golfer, having won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe last summer.

If Curry wasn't one of the greatest NBA players ever, there's a good chance he might be a professional golfer.

In the first quarter against the Bucks, Curry finished with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

For now, Curry's golf shots will have to take place on the basketball court, but once the offseason begins, it's a safe bet he will hit the links as often as he can.

