NBA reveals refs missed critical OKC 5-second violation vs. Warriors

The Warriors' turnover fest on Friday resulted in a disappointing loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime, but it appears the extra period wasn't warranted.

With 8.4 remaining in regulation and leading by three points, Thunder guard Jalen Williams inbounded the ball and tossed a high overhead lob to a 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren. But as it shows in the NBA's Last Two Minute Report and in a video highlighted by Bballbreakdown on X, Williams should have been whistled for a five-second violation, resulting in a turnover and the Warriors gaining possession.

W/ GSW up 3 & 8 secs left vs OKC, Draymond foolishly fouled Chet in the act of shooting a 3.However watch the ref count to 5secs on the inbounds.This should’ve been called, the L2M says throw was late,but they must change the “CNC” to “INC” It cost them the game @OfficialNBARefs pic.twitter.com/DiH6XZ2nMV — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 10, 2023

Instead, no call was made and Holmgren pulled up from well beyond the arc before being fouled by Draymond Green and knocking down all three of his free-throw attempts to tie things up.

Draymond Green fouls Chet Holmgren on a 3-point attempt as the Dubs are up three with 7.2 seconds left ... pic.twitter.com/3yRc40HHI1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2023

Golden State called a timeout with a little over seven seconds remaining in regulation, but Steph Curry's missed 3-pointer resulted in the game going into overtime.

In the extra five minutes, the Thunder outplayed the Warriors and came out on top, winning 138-136 at Paycom Center.

Granted, the Warriors did turn the ball over 29 times. Twenty-nine times. By the third quarter, they already had given it away 21 times. By the end of the game, they were up to 29 -- the most by an NBA team this season and tied the team's most ever under Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

While their carelessness with the ball was the key factor to the loss, it's clear that the missed call by the refs played a part, too.

