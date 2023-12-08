Green shoulders blame for Warriors' lack of urgency vs. Thunder

There were many to blame for the Warriors' frustrating 138-136 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Paycom Center.

A season-high 29 Golden State turnovers is evidence of exactly that.

However, in speaking to reporters after the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green shouldered the blame for the team's lack of urgency against a young and hungry Thunder team that now has won three of the four head-to-head matchups this season.

"I don't feel the urgency we need to have and that's on me," Green said. "I'll be better with that, making sure guys have the urgency that they need, but it hasn't been there. You can't claim to lead in that department when it's going well and not lead when it's not going well. So I take that on the chin and I've got to make sure this team plays with a better sense of urgency and I will."

The Warriors from coach Steve Kerr to Green to point guard Steph Curry were asked -- for the umpteenth time after a loss this season -- what the solution to their inconsistencies is.

Curry, admittedly, is not sure and quite frankly is tired of speculating and believes the Warriors need to figure it out fast.

"We got to figure out how to stop talking about it and do it. Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems."



"I don't know, man. We've got to figure out how to stop talking about it and do it or else you'll be into the new year with the same problem," Curry explained. "Whatever it is, if it's in our control we've got to do it if we're going to be any type of a serious team ... I'm kind of sick of talking about it too, just got to go do it."

A handful of key Warriors contributors from Green to Chris Paul to Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II have missed time this season while veterans such as Wiggins and Klay Thompson experienced prolonged struggles to begin the campaign. Not to mention the rotations have been evolving and changing.

Simply put, there hasn't been much consistency.

Paul and Payton's returns certainly will help and will allow the Warriors to be whole again and establish some consistency as they search for solutions.

However, they face another difficult test on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

