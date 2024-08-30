Steph's expectation for Warriors ‘hasn't changed' after extension

Steph Curry on Thursday inked a historic one-year contract extension worth a reported $62.6 million to remain with the Warriors through the 2026-27 NBA season.

After missing the NBA playoffs last season, Curry and Golden State are eager to bounce back with a new-look roster during the 2024-25 season. And despite all the talk about maximizing Curry's remaining years in the league, he isn't viewing it that way and his expectations haven't changed.

“It’s still about winning,” Curry told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, “and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance. The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”

Drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Curry helped reshape the organization and bring winning basketball back to the Bay Area. More than a decade later as a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, he's maintained his desire to remain a "Warrior for life."

But once upon a time, so did Klay Thompson.

Things didn't work out that way for Thompson, though, as he decided to leave a legacy behind in the Bay and join the Dallas Mavericks this offseason via a sign-and-trade deal.

But if there was any worry that Curry would leave Golden State, him signing a contract extension with the Warriors now might be his way of showing the Warriors' front office -- and Dub Nation -- that he still has the utmost confidence in this group with his NBA clock ticking.

“It’s not different from my perspective,” Curry told Thompson. “You have an appreciation for the position and the opportunity and the support from people who’ve been with you on the journey.

"I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get [the extension] question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season.”

The standard in Golden State has been winning since Curry arrived 15 years ago. Entering his 16th NBA season, despite all the doubt, that hasn't and won't change for him and his squad.

