Steph's contract extension puts Warriors star in rare NBA company

Steph Curry continues to make NBA history. Both on and off the court.

The Warriors superstar reportedly agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the team on Thursday that will take him through the 2026-27 NBA season. He will become the first player in league history to earn $60-plus million in a single season and will join Team USA counterparts LeBron James and Kevin Durant as one of only three players ever to surpass $500-plus million in career earnings.

Steph Curry joins ELITE company with his reported extension 💰 pic.twitter.com/6wOi3jkLyk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 29, 2024

If Curry were to retire at the end of his current contract, he would have made a total of $532,677,168 in on-court earnings throughout his then-18-year career.

And that's not counting the money he has made from the plethora of off-the-court endorsement deals and other personal ventures.

It's safe to say Curry will have done very well for himself financially by the time he does decide to retire from the NBA.

