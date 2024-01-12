Moody out for Warriors' four-game road trip with strained calf

The Warriors' injuries are piling up, and the latest loss is backup guard Moses Moody.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed to reporters in Chicago on Friday that Moody sustained a strained calf in Wednesday's night 36-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and that the 21-year-old will miss the entire four-game road trip.

The Warriors later announced that Moody has a grade 1 strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, meaning he will miss at least the home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 19. Golden State's next contest after that is Wednesday, Jan. 24 against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.

"Huge loss," Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off between the Warriors and Bulls at United Center. "He's been playing really well since he got back in the rotation and obviously with the injuries we have, it's a big loss. Hopefully it's not too long and he can come back shortly after the trip because we need him."

Steve Kerr shares Moses Moody is out for the road trip with a strained calf, but hopes he can return quickly because they "need him" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nWEx4Ud5mW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2024

After taking on the Bulls on Friday, the Warriors travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Then they head to Memphis for a clash against the equally banged up Grizzlies on Monday and finish the trip with a game against the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday.

Moody has played in 34 of the Warriors' 37 games so far this season, and is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He's shooting a career-high 48.2 percent from the field and has made 35.8 percent of his 3-point shots this season.

But Moody has had an inconsistent role this season, culminating with Kerr removing him from the rotation for three consecutive games in the last two weeks.

The injuries to Gary Payton II and then Chris Paul opened the door for Moody to grab solid spot in the Warriors' rotation. Now that has been put on hold.

"Moses went three or four games without being in the rotation and then obviously the injuries started and we gave him a chance," Kerr said. "And as Moses always does, he responded, played great and worked even harder. I think Moses has shown us who he is over the years and he's somebody that I would bet on just because he's a young player and he's got a lot to learn, but he learns and he grows and he keeps working and he seems to always play well when his time comes. So it was really disappointing when his time came back and he played really well for a couple games and then got hurt. So hopefully he gets back soon."

With three guards out due to injury, Kerr noted that two-way players Lester Quinones or Jerome Robinson could see some playing time.

The 17-20 Warriors need all the healthy bodies they can get right now as they fight to remain relevant in the Western Conference playoff picture, so they have to hope Moody can return shortly after they arrive back home next week.

