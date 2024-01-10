Moody's performance overshadowed by calf injury in Warriors' loss

Moses Moody's performance was one of the few bright spots in the Warriors' 141-105 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Unfortunately for Moody, his performance was marred by a calf injury sustained with 7:40 to go in regulation, as the Warriors guard had to gingerly walk back to the locker room for evaluation.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered a few positive thoughts on Moody's play after the Warriors' largest loss of the 2023-24 NBA season before detailing the severity of the injury.

"Moses was great," Kerr said. "I thought he really competed, he attacked the basket, dove on the floor a couple of times for loose balls was, fighting for rebounds.

“So disappointing that he tweaked his calf. He said it was not bad. He said he strained it but, I believe he'll be getting an MRI.”

Moody finished with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Aside from Moody, the rest of Golden State’s shooters struggled to make baskets and their defense could not respond to the Pelicans' long-range barrage, with New Orleans going 19-of-40 on 3-pointers.

The loss capped the Warriors' 2-5 homestand and dropped their record to 17-20 as they head on the road for four consecutive games. Boos were audible from Chase Center crowd as the Pelicans bludgeoned Golden State from the start of the game as New Orleans raced out to a 19-point lead at the close of the first quarter.

Ever since their devastating last-second loss to the Denver Nuggets last week, the Warriors' season has been spiraling out of control, with the injury to Moody coming on the heels of injuries to Chris Paul and Gary Payton II, leaving Golden State thin in the backcourt as they head on a four-game road trip.

While Draymond Green has been working himself back into game shape after returning from his indefinite suspension, the Warriors are providing little reason for optimism as their season hangs in the balance, with the team falling further out of the NBA playoff race after every loss.

