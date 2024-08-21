Lillard recalls ‘crazy' playoff atmosphere vs. Warriors at Oracle

Damian Lillard, despite being an Oakland native, probably enjoyed the Warriors’ dynastic success less than anyone with Bay Area roots.

The eight-time NBA All-Star faced prime Golden State in three different playoff series with the Portland Trail Blazers and was defeated every time. In fact, Lillard has won only one postseason game against the Warriors throughout his 12-year career.

Repeatedly losing to Golden State -- when it matters most – still frustrates Lillard. But what he remembers most about his unfavorable battles against Steph Curry and the Warriors are the roaring Oracle Arena crowds.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We'd be up nine and there would be five minutes left in the third quarter, we go into the fourth quarter down eight. It happens fast," Lillard said Monday on Jeff Teague's “Club 520” Podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari). "They hit one three, you hear the crowd, see everybody stand up.

“You just looking around like, "Damn, it feels like we down 20.' They come back, hit another one … That's the only crowd I've played against at Oracle, where we could be winning and it felt like the game was slipping away. That's how crazy it was in there. Steph hit a three, Klay hit a three, timeout. That walk back to the bench was like, 'Damn.’”

Dub Nation has given many opposing teams and fanbases nightmares over the last decade.

But Oracle Arena nights were different with “The Town” in full force.

Lillard has dominated against the Warriors when it counts. He has averaged 27.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 13 career playoff games against Golden State.

But even he knows the Warriors of Oakland were a different beast and coming for you regardless of the score.

“Golden State just tough because playing them in the playoffs,” Lillard added. “We played them my fourth year in the second round... we were up double digits in every game. We lost 4-1, but we could have beaten them 4-1.”

Yet, every team that “could have” beaten the prime Warriors never did.

Chase Center is a testament to Golden State’s success and growth as an NBA franchise.

But Lillard, as everyone else should, understands that the Warriors -- as fans know them today -- came to be from Oracle Arena.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast