Martin shares NSFW prediction for Klay's first game vs. Warriors

The next time Klay Thompson steps into Chase Center, it won't be in a Warriors jersey.

For the first time in 13 years, he'll be on the opposing bench with the Dallas Mavericks during their visit to Golden State on Nov. 12 in San Francisco.

While much is being made about the anticipation leading up to the contest, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin shared his prediction for how Thompson will perform once the whistle is blown and it's just time to ball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Foot to ass. Foot to ass," Martin said on "The Gilbert Arenas Show." "Klay is going to get 35 shots. They going to make sure he gets all the shots. Take 35 shots. [Mavericks coach] Kidd got a--hole in him so he's going to make sure that boy gets all the shots."

Kenyon Martin: “Foot to ass. Klay [Thompson] gonna get 35 shots [against the Warriors].”



Rashad McCants: “If they focus their game plan on Klay and they still got Luka [Doncic] and Kyrie [Irving]... You gotta leave somebody open.”



(via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/V43AcGgMen — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 19, 2024

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas this offseason after spending more than a decade in the Bay with the organization that drafted him No. 11 overall in 2011.

He won four NBA championships with the Warriors while solidifying a historic dynasty alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

For his career, Thompson averages 19.6 points on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range on 16.1 field-goal attempts.

But Martin expects that number to double on a night when emotions will be high and Thompson might have something to prove in a place he once called home.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast