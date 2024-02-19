LeBron ‘possibly' out of Warriors-Lakers game with ankle injury

After sharing the floor with Steph Curry during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, LeBron James isn't sure if he'll be doing so again when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Warriors on Thursday night at Chase Center.

James was limited in the All-Star Game due to an ankle injury, and he told reporters after the exhibition that he'll seek further treatment which could put his status in jeopardy against Golden State.

"I feel pretty good. I mean, I feel OK," James told media gathered in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend. "I definitely wasn't going to put too much pressure on the game tonight for me, physically. I want to try to be as healthy as I can be. When we get to this last part of the season, it's very important for us to make sure of that."

When asked if the further treatment will prevent him from playing in the Bay on Thursday, James answered, "It possibly could. Depends on the recovery process, so possibly, but we'll see."

James finished with eight points in 14 minutes as a starter in the Western Conference's 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but the Lakers star is averaging 24.8 points on 52-percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Los Angeles certainly would miss his impact Thursday, as the Lakers attempt to improve upon their 30-26 record. The Warriors, meanwhile, sit one spot before the No. 9 Lakers in the West at one game over .500 and also are looking to prove themselves as playoff contenders.

It would make for good television if James does play, as it will be his first trip to San Francisco since the Warriors and Lakers engaged in trade talks for him. Maybe after that, both sides will have something to prove.

Without James on the floor, however, starting off a postseason push with a win would be that much easier for Golden State.

