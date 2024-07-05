Anderson shares photos of himself in Warriors jersey as a kid

Kyle Anderson’s arrival to the Bay Area was a lifetime in the making.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old free-agent forward, who reportedly will sign a three-year, $27 million contract with Golden State, shared pictures of himself as a kid, wearing a retro Warriors No. 23 (presumably Jason Richardson) jersey.

Kyle Anderson Slow Mo, shares pictures of him as a kid in a Warriors jersey pic.twitter.com/o5KudmLqWG — chano (@chanodesigns) July 4, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In his posts, which were originally shared on Instagram, Anderson captioned one of the two photos “it was written,” signaling that he was destined to play with the Warriors.

Anderson, a former No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, is joining the Warriors as a part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send a future second-round pick swap and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 2023-24 NBA season, Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 79 games played with the Timberwolves.

Heading into his 11th pro season, Anderson is expected to plug in as a role player in Steve Kerr's scheme, which will be without Klay Thompson for the first time since 2011.

Anderson arrives to a Golden State with ambitions to fight for another ring under the play of superstar guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green, but certainly on the tail end of a historic NBA dynasty.

So if only Anderson, who might have grown up a Warriors fan, can channel his inner kid and deliver to Dub Nation when it matters most -- and potentially check off a second Warriors life-long bucket list item while he's at it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast