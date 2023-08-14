Watch Klay Thompson cook in long-range shooting session

Klay Thompson stays ready.

The Warriors star looked sharp in an Instagram video posted by NBA skills coach Chris Brickley on Sunday, draining buckets from deep while also showing off his mid-range form on a couple of shots.

Thompson is entering his 11th NBA campaign on the final season of the five-year, $190 million contract he signed with Golden State in 2019.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson re-signing Thompson, along with coach Steve Kerr, before training camp is "high priority" for Golden State, though the team certainly will look for a compromise on Thompson's forthcoming deal after awarding him a max contract four years ago despite the time he would miss due to injury.

Still, following devastating back-to-back lower leg injuries, the four-time champion finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with a league-leading 301 3-pointers on 41.2-percent shooting from behind the arc. The Splash Brother was accused of "slipping" when it came to his play last season, but he remains one of the game's most elite shooters from deep even though he fizzled in the playoffs.

Along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson and the Warriors' core are eager to return to their championship ways after falling short in their 2022 NBA title defense. And if the work Thompson is putting in serves as any indication, they'll be ready when the time comes.

