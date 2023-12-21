GP2 cleared to practice; Warriors will re-evaluate him next week

The Warriors have been without a key defensive piece for more than three weeks, and on Thursday, they shared a positive update on his progress.

Gary Payton II recently was re-evaluated after sustaining a strained right calf last month and is making "good progress," the team said in an update Thursday morning. He has been cleared to begin participating in various parts of team practice and will be re-evaluated again early next week.

Payton II sustained the injury in Golden State's 1-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28 at Golden 1 Center and has missed the last nine games for the Warriors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gary Payton II injury update: pic.twitter.com/0FERNAeEgI — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 21, 2023

Payton II likely will miss Jordan Poole's return to Chase Center when Golden State hosts the Washington Wizards on Thursday night and the matchup against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on Saturday.

The Warriors face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day in the Mile High City and then head back home to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat next Thursday. Payton II's status for those games is unknown at this time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast